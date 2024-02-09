Households are increasingly carrying the burden of water board taxes, according to a study by VEH, the association for homeowners. This year, the water board taxes for households increased by an average of 10 percent, while those for companies in the agriculture sector increased by only 3 percent on average.

The water board taxes for households increased everywhere in the Netherlands this year, while those for companies decreased in six water boards. According to the VEH, households are currently paying around 80 percent of the water board charges.

According to the VEH, the problem lies with the water system levy being based on the WOZ value of real estate. This value for homes has increased by no less than 73 percent since 2015, compared to 0.2 percent for commercial properties.

The VEH wants a fairer distribution of burdens between citizens and companies. It mentioned the Noorderzijlvest water board, where homeowners currently pay over 550 euros in water board taxes. The average household in Noorderzijlvest will pay 13 percent more to the water board this year, while the average farmer will pay 17 percent less. Companies in Schieland and Krimpenerwaard will also pay significantly less this year.

The association for homeowners proposed changing the system so that there are different rates for homes and other categories of buildings that pay water board charges. The VEH submitted the proposal to the Tweede Kamer, the lower house of the Dutch parliament, which will vote on a revision of the water board tax next month. That revision will mean that water boards can adjust their taxes more quickly if the WOZ values increase.