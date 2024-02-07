A gang that was allegedly led by Dutch nationals has been busted in Spain. The gang collected money from concerned parents on a large scale using false electronic notifications. The parents were led to believe that their kids were in trouble and needed money fast. There have been 65 people arrested in this case thus far; nine of them were Dutch, according to La Opinión de Malaga.

The police have found out that at least 95 people were the victims of the design of the scammers who collected a lot of personal data from victims before they struck. More than 400,000 euro was taken. The “principal leaders” of the gang, both Dutch, were arrested at the Costa del Sol in Torremolinos and Fuengirola. Seven Dutch accomplices were also arrested in Fuengirola.

The investigation into the scam, which is ongoing, started in 2022 and was spread all across Spain. Arrests were also made in places like Girona and Madrid.