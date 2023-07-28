A 36-year-old Dutchman died in a tragic accident in Spain on Wednesday. The father of two was run over by his own rental car in a parking garage in the Torremolinos resort on the Costa del Sol, presumably after he forgot to put the vehicle’s handbrake on, the local authorities confirmed to AD.

The man was holidaying with his wife and their two children in a villa in Ojen, one of the villages in Andalusia. The family had traveled to the tourist district of La Carihuela on Wednesday to visit friends. The accident happened on the top floor of the parking garage as they were getting ready to leave.

According to witnesses, the Dutchman got out of his rental car to pay the parking fees at around 4:30 p.m. He was standing at the machine when the vehicle started rolling his way. The man did not notice. The car hit him, trapping him between the car's hood and a fence.

His family and friends saw the accident happen and rushed to help him. First responders freed the man, but attempts to resuscitate him were to no avail. He died at the scene.

The local police are investigating what exactly happened.