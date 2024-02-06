Dutch politicians responded with outrage and annoyance to the farmers’ protests over the past week and the vandalism that often goes with them. Parliamentarians called on Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz to respond. Road workers finally cleaned up the debris of overnight protests, reopening the last closed onramps - to the A1 at Oldenzaal - at around 10:00 a.m.

On Monday night, farmers protested throughout the Netherlands. They set haybales, asbestos, plastic, and wood on fire, lit fireworks, and blocked highways with agricultural vehicles. Like farmers elsewhere in Europe, the Dutch farmers are protesting against European rules to protect the environment and the European Green Deal to make Europe climate-neutral by 2050. The European Union is discussing these measures again on Tuesday.

Mayor Sander Schelberg of Hengelo, whose town was also impacted by fires on Monday, has had enough, he told RTV Oost. Farmers who disrupt society and commit criminal offenses must be tracked down and presented with the bill. “Throwing asbestos on the road, and not only a bit of it, dumping large rubble, setting tires on fire, on balance, it is simply criminal behavior. This has nothing to do with the goal that the farmers stand for,” he said. “I understand what the farmers are concerned about, but I don’t think it is in the interest of the farmers to make noise in this way.”

VVD parliamentarian Ingrid Michon-Derkzen told NU.nl that the farmers and climate activists are using the same methods. “Deliberately breaking laws to get maximum attention,” she said. She didn’t mention the fact that the climate activists’ highway blockades haven’t involved setting anything on fire or polluting the roads with debris and manure. Either way, she wants to ask Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz about the protests that have gotten out of hand in parliament on Tuesday afternoon.

Other parliamentarians are also critical of the farmers’ protests. “Endangering the lives of others, dumping asbestos, setting fires: it is not a demonstration, it is punishable,” ChristenUnie leader Mirjam Bikker said in response to reports that motorists have been injured in accidents at the site of farmers’ protests. “The right to demonstrate is a great asset, and I will always stand for it. Also, for Dutch farmers who are very concerned. But don’t do this.”

D66 parliamentarian Joost Sneller wants “Yesilgöz to quickly clarify" how farmers who show "misbehavior" are effectively dealt with. “Because this will not stop by itself. Politicians must jointly draw a line here. This no longer has anything to do with the right to demonstrate.”

CDA parliamentarian Derk Boswijk said the same on X. “I assume, Minister Yesilgöz, that these troublemakers will be arrested and prosecuted for this unacceptable and now life-threatening behavior. And that all damage incurred will be recovered from them. Demonstrating is a great good, but this is simply anarchy.”

So far, the police have announced no arrests.

In the past, the Dutch police have been criticized for treating climate activists more harshly than protesting farmers or pro-Zwarte Piet protesters.

In recent highway blockades by Extinction Rebellion, the police have arrested hundreds of climate protesters almost every time. On Saturday, about 1,000 activists were arrested for blocking the A12 highway in The Hague in a climate protest. The climate protests have all been peaceful, with no violence, fires, or major acts of vandalism.