Farmers protested on various Dutch highways overnight, setting bales and wood on fire, lighting fireworks, and using agricultural vehicles to block the road. There were accidents in at least two places near farmers’ protests where motorists were hurt.

Two cars collided on the A15 near Herwijnen in Gelderland, where farmers had started a fire on the roadside, according to AD. Two people were hospitalized. “This is completely irresponsible!” Mayor Sjors Fröhlich of Vijfheerenlanden posted about the fire and the accident on X.

Several vehicles collided at the Citedal in Veenendaal. Emergency services had to cut one person from a car, a spokesperson for the Midden-Nederland police told ANP. That person was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The spokesperson could not say whether the accident was linked to the nearby farmers' protest. “It is clear that protests took place at the entrance and exit of the A12,” they said.

Farmers set asbestos on fire on the A50 highway near Beekbergen, the police said. They closed part of the road to clear it away. The Rijkswaterstaat had to close the entrance to the A1 highway at Oldenzaal due to rubble and other waste left on the road. The on-ramp at Hengelo was also closed due to a demonstration, NOS reports.

There were also demonstrations on the A2 near Breukelen, the A7 near Purmerend, and the A32 near Steenwijk. Protesters set fires on the A28 at the ‘t Harde exit near Nunspeet, on the A15 near Vuren, and on the A12 near Veenendaal.

The Oost-Nederland police told NOS that there were many incidents last night, including criminal offenses committed by protesters. “Dumping and setting waste on fire is a danger to health and the environment. Dangerous situations also arise on the road,” the police said.

Earlier on Monday, there were already protests elsewhere in the Netherlands. Farmers blocked the A2 highway near Eijsden in Zuid-Limburg for hours, 1Limburg reported. Dozens of farmers drove onto the highway from Belgium just before noon to block the border. They left before the evening rush hour. There was also a small protest in front of the Provincial House in Leeuwarden with about 50 people and three tractors on Monday afternoon.