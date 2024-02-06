The iconic Amsterdam pancake house De Carrousel will have to close its doors as part of the city’s plans to turn the Weteringcircuit - currently a largely inaccessible traffic area - into a welcoming park for city center residents. The pancake restaurant will have to go because it doesn’t fit in with the principles of the redevelopment, a spokesperson for the Centrum district told Parool.

But while locals can look forward to some more green outside space, they will have to say goodbye to De Carrousel - an Amsterdam institution that was awarded a Trip Advisor Travellers’ Choice Award in 2022. The restaurant is well-loved by local families and tourists alike.

Phase one of the redevelopment will tackle the Tweede Weteringplantsoen. In addition to De Carrousel, the area also contains the UJ Klaren playground, the Van Randwijk monument, art, and after-school care.

“By removing De Carousel, the playground can move into a northerly direction and be better integrated into the park. A green connection can also be made along the waterfront.”

The Van Randwijk monument will return, but not in the same place. “The appearance of the monument remains the same, but more space is created along the waterfront, and the monument becomes more visible.”

The district will also plant more colorful plants and trees for shade around the playground and in the rest of the park to make the area greener.