The AEX Index on the Amsterdam stock exchange closed at its highest level ever on Tuesday. The main indicator ended 0.8 percent higher at 831.09 points. This broke the previous closing record of 827.57 points set in November 2021.

In 2021, the AEX reached its highest interim level ever on November 18 at 829.66 points. Last Friday, the AEX briefly equaled the previous closing record of 827.57 points.

The mood among investors has been bolstered by the expectation that central banks will start lowering interest rates in 2024. The AEX Index started 2024 at 786.82 points. It has already risen about 5.5 percent this year. Last year the AEX already recorded an annual profit of 14 percent.

On January 24, the index, which consists of the 25 largest companies on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, managed to return above 800 points for the first time since the beginning of 2022. It also marked the first time it closed above that level in about two years.

When it was founded in 1983, the AEX stood at 100 points. The value of the index has increased more than eightfold since then.