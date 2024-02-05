Dutch shipping companies want armed security on board to protect them against Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. They asked for this and other security measures in a letter to the Ministry of Defense, the Royal Association of Dutch Shipowners (KNVR) confirmed to NOS. They hope to quickly start sailing the important shipping route again.

Dutch ships are currently detouring via the Cape of Good Hope to avoid attacks by Houthi rebels and retaliatory actions from the United States and others on the Red Sea. But the detour takes much longer and costs more money, so the KNVR hopes to be able to use the Red Sea route again as soon as possible. That is why they’re asking for armed security teams on board.

“When the umbrella over the Red Sea area with which missiles are removed from the sky is further strengthened, we want to be able to sail there at the same time as our competitors with security on board,” Annet Koster of the KVNR told NOS. The security teams can help protect against rebels trying to board. Such teams are already used when sailing on routes with pirates.

“We really want to be able to sail competitively, but not at all costs,” Koster added. “The safety of our ships, but especially our crews, is always our top priority.”

Outgoing Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren stressed that the Red Sea is not safe for international shipping at this stage, with or without armed security on board. “We are talking about cruise missiles, about drones with weapons. You have to deal with them in a different way than smaller boats with armed pirates,” she said to NOS. “At the moment, there is a very serious threat from the situation there. It is not wise to sail there now.”

The Netherlands is working with other countries to reduce the military capabilities of the Houthis and protect international shipping in the Red Sea, Ollongren added. “So we are taking it very seriously, precisely because of the importance of free passage.”



