The Netherlands announced its support for the operations carried out by the United States and the United Kingdom against the Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Dutch government provided “non-operational military support” to the U.S. and U.K. in their operation against the Houthis, Ministers Hanke Bruins Slot (Foreign Affairs) and Kajsa Ollongren (Defense) arote in a letter to parliament on Friday morning.

The United States and the United Kingdom bombed several targets in Yemen with aircraft and ships. According to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, these were precision attacks aimed at disabling, among other things, launch platforms and missile installations that the Houthis use to attack ships in the Red Sea.

Bruins Slot and Ollongren said the Dutch military support consists of “the deployment of one staff officer.” There is also political support. The Ministers called it a “short-term and limited operation.” If the U.S. asks for more support from the Netherlands, the government will consider the request, Bruins Slot and Ollongren wrote.

They also said that the intended and expected effect of the American-British operation is “de-escalation in the Red Sea, as it weakens the military capabilities of the Houthis and discourages further attacks.” They also expect the operation to reduce the risk of a “regional escalation.”

“At the same time, we must consider the scenario that the attacks continue, the conflict in the region further escalates, and that there are consequences for the Dutch position and interests in the region. The U.S. may then propose follow-up actions. The Netherlands will, as stated, reconsider its current involvement in this,” the Ministers wrote.

They decided to comply with the American-British request for support in connection with the Dutch presence and interest in the region. Parliament was not informed in advance “given the confidentiality of this operation,” Bruins Slot and Ollongren wrote. According to them, the Houthis have been called on several times to stop their armed attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

“As a traditionally seafaring country, the Netherlands attaches great importance to the right of free passage and supports this targeted operation,” outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote on X. He said the Houthis’ attacks on ships in the Red Sea are “a clear violation of international law and pose a threat to maritime personnel and trade flows.”

“The American-British action is based on the right of self-defense, aims to protect freedom of passage, and focuses on de-escalation,” he continued.

The “precision attack on the Houthis’ military infrastructure in Yemen” should be interpreted as “an important signal to the Houthis that their attacks are unacceptable. Free passage is anchored in international law, and a direct Dutch interest,” Minister Geoffrey van Leeuwen (Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation) wrote on X on Friday.

He pointed out that “about 12 percent of world trade and a third of global container ships are transported via the Suez Canal. The Netherlands, together with other countries, once again urges the Houthis to immediately stop their unacceptable attacks.”