Dutch people in Israel will be repatriated from Wednesday. A Defense plane will pick them up on Wednesday and likely a KLM plane on Thursday, said Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot. About 200 people are provisionally eligible for evacuation.

Dutch people in Israel who wanted to leave the country after Saturday’s terrorist attack and the subsequent violence have so far had to rely on themselves. But “in recent days, it has proven increasingly difficult to book a flight home,” Bruins Slot said. Therefore, she decided to “facilitate the repatriation” of Dutch school pupils, students, and other travelers in danger of being stranded in Israel.

A military flight will leave Eindhoven on Wednesday to pick up Dutch people, Minister Kajsa Ollongren (Defense) said. The aircraft will likely return to Eindhoven. If circumstances permit, a KLM charter will follow on Thursday. “It is very nice that both Defense and KLM have shown themselves so willing,” said Bruins Slot.

KLM emphasized that the safety of the crew and passengers always comes first and is, therefore, cautious. “Ultimately, the current safety situation will determine whether the flight is actually carried out,” a spokesperson said.

An Airbus A330 from the Multinational Multirole Tanker Transport (MRTT) Unit, which is stationed at Eindhoven air base, will be used for the military flight. The aircraft can accommodate 267 passengers and 45 tons of cargo. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will inventory how many people with a Dutch passport want to use this option, the Ministry reported.

It is a first flight, Ministers Bruins Slot and Ollongren wrote to parliament. They are investigating whether more military and civilian flights can be used after this.