On Tuesday, the Dutch authorities seized over 140 seriously neglected animals from a “well-known animal collector” in Echt-Susteren, the National Animal Welfare Inspection Service (LID) reported. It was the second time that the authorities confiscated “many dozens” of poorly cared for dogs, chickens, cats, ponies, and horses from the “seriously polluted house and dilapidated barn,” the LID said.

“All animals have been taken to a secret shelter location where they are well housed and (medically) cared for. The owner will pay for all costs incurred,” the LID said. It filed a report of neglect against her, and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) will decide whether or not to prosecute.

In 2021, following “many warnings and fines,” the authorities also seized a large number of neglected animals from the collector. Last summer, the court banned the woman from keeping any animals in the 2021 case, but the ban hasn’t yet taken effect because she appealed. She started a new collection of animals since.

During the inspection this week, the LID and the police seized 60 dogs, “many of whom were not socialized and therefore very anxious.” They also confiscated over 20 cats, 10 horses and ponies, nearly 50 chickens, and one quail. The cats were kept in a filthy cage in a barn and most had diarrhea. One of the horses and ponies was lame, and another had severe hoof problems.