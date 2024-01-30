A four-month-old baby from Ommen, Overijssel, nearly died as the result of brain damage, broken ribs, and a significant loss of blood in 2022. The Public Prosecution Service said it holds the 32-year-old father, Rik S., responsible for the injuries. The defendant heard prosecutors argue for his conviction in the District Court in Zwolle on Tuesday. They recommended he spend 12 years in prison.

The baby was only four weeks old when she was brought to the hospital with serious brain injuries on February 12, 2022. Doctors also noticed that the child had rib fractures, suffered on several occasions. Just over three months later, on May 30, the girl was admitted with near-fatal injuries.

The doctors involved unanimously agreed that the child’s injuries were inflicted, and not accidental. Both Rik S. and the 32-year-old mother, Sanne ten H., were arrested in the hospital. The mother is still facing accusations of negligence. S. was also accused of sexually abusing the child.

“He damaged his own vulnerable child for life,” the prosecutor said. The girl sustained permanent physically injuries. The consequences of her brain injury are unclear, it became apparent in court. The baby is still under the care of a foster family.

The Public Prosecution Service believes that the child was alone with her father whenever she was injured. He denied the accusation, but admitted he “slightly shook” the baby one time. According to experts, this does not explain her brain damage.

Defense attorney Kees Kok asked the court to acquit Rik S. On February 12, 2022, the child was said to have been severely shaken. “But how likely is it it, that with the child’s mother nearby, he would shake his daughter very hard without her noticing?” said the lawyer.

While Ten H. was released from pre-trial detention, the girl’s father was previously ordered to remain in custody in the interim. According to the Public Prosecution Service, the mother deliberately left her daughter in a helpless state.

“If blood flows from your baby’s diaper, you go to the hospital. But she did nothing,” the prosecutor said of the mother. Prosecutors want her to be given a one-year prison sentence, half of which she may be able to serve on probation.

Sanne ten H. also said she was innocent of the prosecution’s accusations.