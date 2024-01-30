Bicycle manufacturing firm Accell Group, known for brands such as Batavus, Sparta, Raleigh and Babboe, will cut 100 to 150 jobs in Heerenveen, because the company is moving part of its production to factories in Hungary and Turkey. In the Friesland city, Accell’s two existing factories will be merged, resulting in job losses.

The company informed its employees about the reorganization plans on Tuesday morning. Consultations are still ongoing about advice from the works council and also with the labor unions.

Accell employs approximately 320 permanent workers in Heerenveen. According to the company, the intervention should help to simplify the supply chain and improve its competitive position.

Accell will move production of high-volume models to Hungary and Turkey. Specialist brands and models will be produced in the combined factory in Heerenveen, including cargo bikes from Babboe and Carqon.

“Unfortunately, the relocation of production cannot take place without the loss of certain functions, and we realize that this will have a major impact on the people involved. We will do our utmost to inform and assist everyone as best we can,” said Accell CEO Tjeerd Jegen.

The FNV labor union said it is concerned about the future presence of Accell in Heerenveen. “If investments are not made quickly in new production processes, I foresee a second wave of reorganization coming our way in the short term; with the eventual end of Accell’s exercise in the Netherlands. We therefore want to sit down with the Accell management as soon as possible to further discuss their plans, and where firm agreements must also be made regarding a decent social plan for the affected employees,” said FNV director Erik Kotters.

Accell, which also owns other brands such as, Koga and Lapierre, is the European market leader in e-bikes and the second largest in bicycle parts and accessories. Accell was acquired in 2022 for 1.6 billion euros by a consortium of investors, led by the American investment group KKR.

The company employs approximately 3,700 people in 15 countries and sells products in more than 80 countries.