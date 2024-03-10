The FNV is threatening to strike at bicycle manufacturer Accell in Heerenveen. According to the union, the company is refusing to participate in a "decent social plan" for the 100 to 150 employees who will have to leave due to restructuring. A wildcat strike had already broken out last week at Accell, which manufactures bicycles under the Batavus and Sparta brands, among others.

The Accell management has until 5 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to an ultimatum from the FNV. If this does not happen, "strikes will follow soon", the union stated.

According to FNV Metaal director Erik Kotters, the company only promised last summer that the plant in Heerenveen was "hugely important". "We therefore see no need for this restructuring. But we do see the enormous pain this means for the employees. Especially now that it also looks as if no reasonable social plan is possible," said the union official. Among other things, the FNV is demanding a severance payment of one gross monthly salary per year of employment with a minimum amount of 4,000 euros.

Accell was taken over by a consortium of investors in 2022. The restructuring plans were announced at the end of January. The company plans to relocate part of its production to Hungary and Turkey. To reduce the current workforce of around 320 permanent employees, an agreement must first be reached with the trade unions on severance payments.