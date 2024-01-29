Two pulled from sea in The Hague; Resuscitated at scene
Emergency services rescued two people from the water off the coast of Kijkduin in The Hague on Sunday evening. They were resuscitated at the scene and rushed to a hospital in critical condition, a spokesperson for the fire brigade told Omroep West.
A passerby found two piles of clothing and a dog on the Kijkduin beach at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. No people were in sight, so they called the emergency services.
The fire department, rescue society KNRM, and the Coast Guard helicopter immediately launched a search. The police, an ambulance, and a helicopter with a trauma team on board were also dispatched to the scene.
The emergency services found two people, a man and a woman, in the water about an hour after the search started. Paramedics resuscitated them at the scene and rushed them to a hospital.
The fire department spokesperson told Omroep West that the two people were in “worrying” condition. “The water is still cold, and they were in the water for quite a while,” he said.