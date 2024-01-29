Emergency services rescued two people from the water off the coast of Kijkduin in The Hague on Sunday evening. They were resuscitated at the scene and rushed to a hospital in critical condition, a spokesperson for the fire brigade told Omroep West.

A passerby found two piles of clothing and a dog on the Kijkduin beach at around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. No people were in sight, so they called the emergency services.

The fire department, rescue society KNRM, and the Coast Guard helicopter immediately launched a search. The police, an ambulance, and a helicopter with a trauma team on board were also dispatched to the scene.

The emergency services found two people, a man and a woman, in the water about an hour after the search started. Paramedics resuscitated them at the scene and rushed them to a hospital.

The fire department spokesperson told Omroep West that the two people were in “worrying” condition. “The water is still cold, and they were in the water for quite a while,” he said.