Last year, the Koninklijke Marechaussee denied 2,491 people entry to the Netherlands because they did not meet the entry conditions. For example, they didn’t have the required travel documents or visas or posed a risk to national security or public order.

115 of those who couldn’t enter the Netherlands last year were from the United Kingdom. U.K. residents no longer have free access to the Netherlands or other European Union countries since the Brexit.

People from Colombia (479) were most often refused entry to the Netherlands last year, followed by people from India (223), Peru (219), and Brazil (152).

Most of the entry refusals happened at the Dutch airports (2,403), but the Koninklijke Marechaussee also turned 82 people away at the seaports, and six people who were trying to enter the Netherlands by train.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee is a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military. In addition to policing the armed forces, it is responsible for border security, including at airports and seaports.