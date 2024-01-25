Netherlands residents bought 43 million books - physical books, ebooks, and audiobooks - in 2023 - the largest number of books sold since 2012. The increase in sales is entirely due to foreign-language books, primarily in English. The sale of Dutch-language books decreased, the Collective Propaganda of the Dutch Book Foundation (CPNB) reported.

“It is encouraging to see that more books have been sold in the Netherlands for the fourth year in a row and that turnover is even growing for the ninth year in a row. Especially because this year we see that fewer books have been sold in other countries like France, England, America, and Germany,” CPNB director Eveline Aendekerk said. “Reading enriches people and society. That’s why CPNB connects people with books.”

Readers purchased 685 million euros worth of books last year, 3 percent more than in 2022. The sale of physical books fell slightly (-0.3 percent), while 5 percent more individual e-books outside subscription forms were sold after two years of decline.

The sale of Dutch-language books declined by 1 percent. The decline is reflected in all genres, but especially in non-fiction leisure books, like cooking or hobby books. Six percent fewer books were sold in this category. The sale of Dutch-language fiction books dropped by 4 percent. “A multi-year development for this genre,” the CPNB said. “Between 2019 and 2023, approximately 15 percent fewer books of Dutch fiction were sold.”

For the first time, subscription services accounted for just over half of e-book and audiobook sales. The CPBN doesn’t have extensive figures for streaming services, so they are not included in the over 43 million books sold. “We do know that many millions of additional books are read and listened to in this way,” the foundation said. “What is certain is that not only turnover but also sales via subscription services are increasing.”

Netherlands residents also loaned approximately 50.6 million physical books and audiobooks from public libraries last year, a decrease of 1 percent compared to 2022, according to the Leenrecht Foundation. Online libraries also loaned out 5.5 million e-books (+4 percent) and 2.3 million audiobooks (+10 percent). The share of ebook lending compared to physical book lending remained the same as in 2022 at 10 percent.

Aendekerk noted that the Netherlands’ book industry seems to be doing well. “The question, however, is whether the increase in turnover outweighs the significant cost increases that the book trade is also experiencing. Reason for the CPNB to sharpen its strategy in the coming years to increase its impact on the market and stimulate the desire to read. The aim is for Dutch people to visit their favorite bookstore or library at least once a year for a book.”