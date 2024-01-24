Last week, the police in Amsterdam arrested two suspects of sextortion less than two hours after the victim reported to the police. Police officers went to the spot where the victim was supposed to be meeting her extorters and arrested two men after a chase through various parts of Amsterdam, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim went to a police station last week, reporting that an unknown person had contacted her by phone and pressured her to meet up with him or he’d share sexually explicit photos of her with others. “The victim was shocked, scared, and ashamed but ultimately decided to come to the police for help,” the police said. She went to the police at the time she was supposed to meet the suspects, so the police decided to go to that meeting instead.

At the location, responding officers identified the potential suspects sitting in a car. As soon as they approached, the driver fled. The police gave chase, following the car through various parts of Amsterdam. According to the police, the driver “exhibited dangerous driving behavior.” The police eventually forced the car to a stop and arrested the two people inside it, both 21 and from Amsterdam.

The men have since been released from custody, but they remain suspects in the investigation. “Aftercare is provided to the victim in this case,” the police said.