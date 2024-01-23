Train traffic to and from Utrecht Central Station is running according to schedule again on Tuesday morning after a power outage halted all trains to and from the busy station. At 9:07 p.m. on Monday, ProRail reported that the issue had been resolved, and NS managed to get most of the trains and other equipment where they should be overnight.

NS did warn that some trains may be shorter and, therefore, more crowded than usual. The only disruption around Utrecht reported on Tuesday morning was no sprinters running between Geldermalsen and ‘s-Hertogenbosch due to a switch failure. NS expected that to be resolved by 8:30 a.m.

Train traffic around Utrecht was seriously disrupted late on Monday afternoon when a power outage led to a signal failure at Abcoude. No train traffic to and from Utrecht Central Station was possible, and the station soon filled with stranded people.

ProRail is still investigating what caused the power outage, which disrupted the system that controls all switches and signals. “The system runs on two power supplies, and they both broke. One has been replaced, allowing train traffic to restart, but we still remain vulnerable,” a ProRail spokesperson told NOS on Monday night.

The usual refund scheme applies for travelers affected by Monday’s outage. If you were delayed by more than 30 minutes, you get half the fare back. If you are delayed by more than an hour, you can get a full refund. Refunds can be claimed on the NS website.