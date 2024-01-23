The Netherlands can again expect very strong wind gusts of about 90 kilometers per hour on Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday. The gusts could reach 100 km/h along the coast as Storm Jocelyn arrives just two days after Storm Isha. Another Code Yellow weather warning was issued by the Dutch meteorological service, KNMI.

It is not yet known if Jocelyn will still be categorized as a storm by the time it arrives, but it could be the third storm to hit the Netherlands this year alone. The KNMI will classify Jocelyn as a storm if the average wind speed is at least 75 km/h for a full hour.

People in the Netherlands can expect a rather gusty day on Tuesday, with rain coming in from the southwest in the afternoon. As the temperature rises from 7 degrees Celsius during the day to 11 degrees in the evening, the wind force will also increase, the KNMI said. "From the end of the evening, strong wind gusts of 80-90 km/h will occur in the west and north," the KNMI wrote in its weather warning. The strong gusts will continue across the entire country overnight and into Wednesday morning. This should peak at 100 km/h at the coast, according to the weather website WeerOnline.

"This may cause disruption to traffic and outdoor activities. The wind gusts are associated with low-pressure area 'Jocelyn.'" The wind will shift from the west on Wednesday morning, and the powerful gusts will subside first in the southern half of the country. "In the north, the wind will only decrease during Wednesday afternoon." It will still remain "moderate to quite strong" in the evening and more powerful at sea.

This westerly wind will still bring gusts up to 90 km/h everywhere in the morning hours and up to 85 km/h in the north during the afternoon hours. The weather should remain mostly dry by late morning, and it will likely remain that way, the KNMI predicted.

A high temperature of 10 degrees is expected on Wednesday, gradually rising to 12 degrees on a partly cloudy Friday. The see-saw temperature will drop back down to the freezing point on Saturday before picking back up to a high of 9-11 degrees on Sunday. The week should remain relatively dry.

From Monday onward, more mild weather is expected. This will start with high temperatures from 10-12 degrees and lows of 4-6 degrees. The first half of the week should be relatively dry, but a greater chance of rain will follow.

Strong wind warnings by region for Tuesday night and Wednesday, updated as of 9 a.m.