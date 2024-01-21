Police arrested five suspects early Sunday morning in connection with a shooting in a residential building on Benningweg in the Groningen town of Harkstede. The shooting occurred at around 4.30 a.m. According to the police, there were no injuries.

The suspects fled in a car after the shooting. However, the police managed to arrest some of them a short time later on the Meerstadlaan in Groningen. This was done by a BTGV team (Dangerous Suspect Approach Technique). The suspects are two men aged 18 and 19 from Drachten, a 22-year-old man from Groningen, and a 17-year-old woman from Groningen.

The police suspect that the shooting was motivated by relationship-related reasons. The suspects are currently being detained and questioned. Traces were examined on Benningweg. The police are conducting further investigations in the neighborhood and are evaluating surveillance footage from the area. A firearm and the getaway car were also seized for the investigation.