D66 party leader Rob Jetten warned of the continuing rise of populists and right-wing extremists in Europe in the run-up to the June European Parliament elections. “We are fighting these elections to defend freedom against tyranny,” he said at a political rally in Brussels in Saturday.

“If we allow and normalize politicians like Le Pen, Orbán or Wilders, we corrupt freedom.” He called on everyone to take a stand against this, including his own "political family" in the European Parliament.

"Far-right nationalists threaten to erode the strength of our political partnership. Wilders, Meloni, Orbán, Le Pen are on the rise." Liberal democrats and progressives are failing to warn about and tackle populists and far-right politicians, he said. "Let's change that today. I'm not going to stand on the side of the road with a sign saying 'Beware of populists!' Today is a warning shot. Time to wake up.”

Jetten said he believes that the European liberal faction Renew "should never make the mistake of normalizing the extreme right." The European political group counts D66 and VVD as members. Jetten said Renew must never betray Ukrainians "by collaborating with those who openly admire the Russian dictator who slaughtered their compatriots." He received a standing ovation.

The D66 party leader also hinted that he does not find VVD member Malik Azmani acceptable as taking the top position on the Renew Europe list for the upcoming European elections. Some European liberals also do not want Azmani as faction leader and party leader, because the VVD in the Netherlands is negotiating with the PVV about forming a new Cabinet. On Wednesday, the liberal European Parliament group will choose their new party leader.

Azmani was vice-chair of the European Liberals and is now group leader after the recent departure of his French predecessor, Stéphane Séjourné. He recently became Minister of Foreign Affairs in France.

The rally was organized by D66 and Renew Europe. There were around 350 attendees.