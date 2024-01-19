Snow and ice can make the roads slippery on Friday morning. The meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country. Traffic started building early this morning, the Rijkswaterstaat said on X at 6:43 a.m.

“There are currently about 80 kilometers of traffic jams in the country. That is exceptional for a Friday morning,” the Rijkswaterstaat said. “Snowfall is moving from the center of the country to the south. We are busy gritting. We see delays on the A12 towards Utrecht and the A5 towards Hoofddorp, among others. Adjust your driving style. Also, take local showers and slippery conditions into account in the north.”

It can be “treacherously slippery” throughout the Nehterlands, the KNMI warned. The code yellow warning for icy roads covers the entire Netherlands until noon. A new one takes effect at 5:00 p.m. Heavy snowfall could also reduce visibility. Adjust your speed and maintain a safe following distance.

The A44 highway was closed for hours between Leiden and Wassenaar toward The Hague overnight. The highway was so icy that people could skate on it, a local photojournalist said. The slippery conditions caused several cars to collide with each other. As far as is known, no one got hurt, NOS reports. The highway reopened at 3:00 a.m.

There was also an icy road accident on the N205 near Haarlem. A car crashed into the guardrail at around 4:15 a.m. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The snowy weather will turn dry and sunny later this morning, the KNMI expects. This afternoon will see long periods of sunshine with maximums ranging from freezing in Limburg to 6 degrees Celsius near the sea. The westerly wind will be moderate but strong along the coast.

Saturday will be dry and partly cloudy, with periods of sunshine. Maxmims will range from around freezing in the southeast to 7 degrees on the northwest coast. Sunday will be a transition day to milder weather. From Monday, the weather will be mild, wet, and windy, with occasional strong gusts of wind. Maximums will climb to between 10 and 13 degrees until Thursday.