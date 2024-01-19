The men responsible for the murder of Pieter R. de Vries also planned to abduct Prime Minister Mark Rutte, key witness “5089” told the authorities, Parool reports.

The witness, a Polish person in their thirties, had intensive contact with compatriot Krystian M. (28) for over a year from 2020. According to 5089, M. was involved in planning De Vries’s assassination from April 2021. “He was looking for someone who would shoot a journalist,” 5089 said, according to the newspaper. “The reason for this was that he works with a key witness. He said that they shot the brother of the key witness before, and now it is his turn.”

Crime reporter De Vries was gunned down in Amsterdam on 6 July 2021. Witness 5089 found out about the shooting at work the next day, called Krystian M., and the two met up. A few days later, M. told the witness: “Man, they are so powerful that they even want to kidnap the Prime Minister.”

On 27 September 2021, the Telegraaf reported that Rutte was under increased security due to signals that he was the target of an attack or abduction. “Spotters” had been seen observing the Prime Minister.

Witness 5089 reported to the police in Ter Aar on 15 October 2021. He made a series of statements to the authorities, including about the plans to abduct Rutte. These parts were later blacked out in the official reports provided to the suspects and their lawyers, according to Parool.

According to 5089, Krystian M. worked on behalf of a Moroccan man whom he called “uncle” and who everyone was afraid of. “Krystian once explained to me who the uncle is. He is someone who killed the brother and lawyer of the key witness,” 5089 said.

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) believes the “uncle” is Ridouan Taghi, and the key witness is Nabil B. in the Marengo assassinations trail against Taghi and his organization. Nabil B.’s brother Reduan and lawyer Derk Wiersum were both assassinated. De Vries was also Nabil B.’s confidant.

The OM also considers Krystian M. as the “broker” who organized De Vries’s urder. Next week, the trial starts against him and eight other suspects for their role in the crime reporter’s assassination.