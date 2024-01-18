The University of Amsterdam (UvA) closed its main building on Roeterseiland as a precaution on Thursday afternoon due to the announcement that a demonstration in support of Palestinian causes was going to be held there. The building was reopened around 5 p.m., a spokesperson for the UvA confirmed after a story first appeared in Het Parool.

The university did not give permission for the demonstration inside the building. "Political demonstrations are not allowed in our university buildings. There was also a call to wear face coverings during the demonstrations. This is not allowed by law," the spokesperson said.

In the end, the demonstration took place outside the building. According to Het Parool, the demonstrators intended to march towards Amsterdam Cetraal Station, where a sit-in for the Palestinian cause will be held at 6 p.m.

To prevent the disruption of classes and research, the university decided to close the building. Students and employees were still able to leave the building, but the university did not allow anyone to enter the facility. The other buildings on the Roeterseiland campus remained open.