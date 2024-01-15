A 9-year-old girl died after she fell through the ice with a quad bike in Landgraaf on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services rushed her to a hospital in Maastricht in critical condition, but she succumbed to her injuries, the Limburg police said on X.

The accident happened at around 1:40 p.m. on Sunday. The girl and her father were riding a quad bike across the ice on a flooded meadow when the ice broke. The girl got trapped under the ice.

Police, paramedics, firefighters, and two dive teams were sent to the scene. An air ambulance also arrived from the German travel association ADAC. Firefighters eventually pulled her from the water.

The girl’s father managed to get out of the water himself. The police did not say anything about his condition.

The police consider the girl’s death a tragic accident. “Out of respect for her loved ones, no further announcements will be made,” the Limburg police said.