A police officer fired a gunshot during an arrest in Rotterdam on Friday night, wounding a man suspected of armed robbery. Separately, police also fired shots during an arrest in Amsterdam a few hours later, but the suspect escaped capture.

The incident in Rotterdam followed a report of a robbery at gunpoint on Krabbendijkestraat, in the south side Pendrecht neighborhood. Police were sent to the scene at around 9:30 p.m.

The first police officers who arrived on scene found the suspect there, but claimed the man did not follow their instructions, Rotterdam police alleged. A warning shot was fired, followed by another shot aimed at the suspect.

Video from the scene showed the suspect with his back to the officers, but turning around and yelling in their direction. After one such outburst, a shot rang out, and the man fell to the street.

"The suspect was hit and arrested. He has been taken to hospital," police said. The case will be sent to the Rijksrecherche, an independent department under the Public Prosecution Service which investigates the police use of force.

Op de Krabbendijkestraat in Rotterdam heeft beroving onder bedreiging van een vuurwapen plaatsgevonden. De politie kreeg de verdachte kort daarna in het vizier. Omdat hij niet naar de instructies van de politie luisterde, is de man in zijn been geschoten.https://t.co/42rv0hBmY0 pic.twitter.com/AutevZ1TAs — MediaTV (@mediatvnl) January 12, 2024

A forensic investigation regarding the incident will also be carried out by police in The Hague to maintain "objectivity," Rotterdam police said.

Suspect escapes after Amsterdam police fire shots

A separate incident a short time later also involved police shooting weapons during an incident in Amsterdam. Officers "used an electroshock weapon and a firearm," Amsterdam police said on social media just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

"The person fled in a vehicle. It is unknown whether the person was injured," Amsterdam police said. The investigation is ongoing.