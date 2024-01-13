The Eredivisie returns this weekend for the first matches since the winter break. FC Twente-AZ Alkmaar is the pick of the fixtures as PSV and Feyenoord start their second half of the season with home fixtures.

There is just one point separating FC Twente and AZ Alkmaar prior to the match. Twente is in third spot with 34 points, with AZ following in fourth.

The match will be played at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday in the Grolsch Veste in Enschede. It is a big match for AZ manager Pascal Jansen, who is under pressure after the Alkmaar supporters chanted for him to leave in their last game before the winter break. The Alkmaarders were easily swept aside by the league leaders PSV 0-4 at home. This came just days after Legia Warsaw from Poland knocked them out in the UEFA Conference League.

PSV go into the second half of the season with a ten-point lead at the top of the table. Peter Bosz's side is enjoying a tremendous season and will hope for more of the same for the next six months, starting with the home fixture against Excelsior on Saturday evening.

Feyenoord have significant ground to cover in the second half of the season, and their attempt at a comeback will start at home to NEC Nijmegen on Sunday. Ajax faces Go Ahead Eagles away in their first competitive match since the historic loss to amateur side Hercules in the KNVB Beker.

The second half of the Eredivisie season kicked off on Friday as Heracles Almelo beat RKC Waalwijk away. Emil Hansson gave Erwin van de Looi's side the lead from the spot after 34 minutes played. The home side equalized in the 53rd minute through another penalty, this time converted by Michiel Kramer. The winner came just six minutes later by midfielder Mario Engels.

Heracles's bravery was personified by goalkeeper Michael Brouwer, who had severe bleeding to the face after a collision with Waalwijk player Chris Lokesa. The goalkeeper was named man of the match after making seven crucial saves to help his team to their first win in four games. "It was an unfortunate collision. He went for the ball, and so did I. As a goalkeeper, you don't think about the risks. I was happy that I could continue and be important for the team." Brouwer told interviewers after the match.