The Amsterdam police issued a warning on Thursday about a new type of digital mugging, where teenagers are forced to transfer money via mobile apps such as Dutch instant payment system Tikkie. To date, five suspects have been arrested in connection with these robberies, and six incidents of digital mugging have been reported.

The majority of these incidents occurred in Amsterdam Oud-Zuid. “The suspects would put pressure on victims by making them pay a 'little bit' on the spot,” the police explained in the statement. In these cases, thousands of euros were stolen, and some victims also lost their shoes, jackets, and AirPods.

The police highlighted the novelty of using mobile apps like Tikkie for robbery. “We have never seen before the way in which these street robberies take place,” a police officer told Amsterdam newspaper Het Parool. “You no longer see bag snatching, but online platforms such as Tikkie are now used to rob people.”

The police launched an investigation and arrested five suspects, three of whom are minors. Among the arrested are three teenage girls who acted as “mules,” using their bank accounts to funnel the stolen money.

These arrests were partly facilitated by the digital trail left by Tikkie payments. The police believe there might be more victims and are urging parents and students to come forward with any information. They have not excluded the possibility of further arrests.

The police officer told the newspaper that children often hesitate to report such crimes, especially if they know the suspects, which further complicates the situation.

Individuals who have experienced similar incidents or have information about these robberies are encouraged to contact the police at 0900-8844 or via a tip form. Anonymous reports can be made by calling 0800-7000 or through meldmisdaadanoniem.nl.