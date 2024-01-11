The winner of the annual New Year's lottery winner from Staatsloterij has come forward to claim his prize after two weeks. The winning ticket was sold in the municipality of Woensdrecht, and is good for 30 million euros.

The winner needed a few days to let the "incredible fact" sink in, according to the Staatsloterij.

The Staatsloterij has never sold this many tickets for a New Year's lottery. There were 7.2 million tickets sold, which is more than 2022, which was a record year. The winning ticket number this year was EF 44384.

The winner, who will remain anonymous, did not check his ticket on January 1, but checked it a few days later. It then took a couple of days to get used to the fact that the person had won the main prize.

The newly made millionaire got in touch with the Staatsloterij after that. "The Staatsloterij is wishing the winner all the calmness needed to get used to this newly found wealth,” said Bjorn Rosner, prize winner supervisor of the Staatsloterij.

”The winner will receive advice and help to be able to enjoy this prize for as long as possible.”