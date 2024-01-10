Steven van Weyenberg (D66) will succeed Sigrid Kaag as outgoing Minister of Finance, sources close to the government told AD. Van Weyenberg was recently appointed the State Secretary of Education, Culture, and Science in the outgoing Rutte IV Cabinet but will take on the Finance Ministry instead.

Van Weyenberg was previously in the Cabinet as the State Secretary of Infrastructure and Water Management. He is also one of the D66’s financial experts, often taking the lead in financial negotiations with the other coalition parties, according to AD.

Kaag stepped down as Minister of Finance to start her new job as a special United Nations envoy responsible for coordinating humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza. After the fall of the Rutte IV government, Kaag announced that she was leaving national politics due to an enormous amount of threats and harassment against her. On Boxing Day, the news came out that she was leaving Dutch politics for good.

The D66 is currently looking for someone to fill Van Weyenberg’s recently occupied post at the Ministry of Education.