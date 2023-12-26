Deputy Prime Minister Sigrid Kaag will be stepping down from her role in national politics. Kaag will take a new role with the United Nations as the Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, she announced on X.

She informed King Willem-Alexander of her request to step down as both deputy prime minister and the minister of finance. "The King granted this resignation, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, in the most honorable manner, while expressing gratitude for the many and important services rendered by the Minister to him and the Kingdom," said the government communications service RVD.

Kaag's resignation will take effect from January 8, 2024. "Last summer, I already announced my departure from Dutch politics. This moment is coming sooner than anticipated," she said in a statement. "Peace, security, and justice have always been my driving forces," she said. "I have accepted this special assignment in the hopes of contributing to a better future."

She said she was honored to be asked to take her new role by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. The job was created by U.N. Security Council Resolution 2720.

Kaag said her time on the third and fourth Cabinets of Mark Rutte have been both "special and challenging," and highlighted several points of pride. "It is good to mention that in a relatively short Cabinet period, much has been done in the field of climate, support for Ukraine, the strengthening of the European and international role of the Netherlands, purchasing power in addition to a renewed commitment to stable public finances and the reform of the European budget rules."

She also noted the government's apology for the country's past ties to slavery. Kaag also thanked her Ministry of Finance staff.

In the Netherlands, Kaag's tasks as minister of finance will be handled by Rob Jetten, the current minister for climate and energy. Both Kaag and Jetten are members of political party D66. A new finance minister will be sought to serve on the current caretaker Cabinet.