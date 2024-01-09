NS and the trade unions have agreed to give rail workers a wage increase of 6.6 percent on average and to create more permanent jobs at the rail company. They reached the collective bargaining agreement during the early hours of Tuesday morning, the rail company announced. The unions FNV, CNV, VVMC, and VHS will now present it to their members for approval.

Rail workers will get a wage increase of 4 percent with a floor of 240 euros per month. Due to that lower limit, the average wage increase will amount to 6.6 percent, NS said. Compensation for on-call shifts will also increase by 20 percent on top of the wage hike.

Temporary workers who have worked at NS for 18 months will be offered a permanent contract. The rail company and unions also agreed to make a clearly defined list of which jobs fall under the “difficult profession” category, which is subject to more allowances. NS workers over the age of 63 will also get the option to opt out of night shifts by the 2027 timetable at the latest.

If approved, the collective agreement will take retroactive effect on 1 January 2024 and expire on 1 March 2025.