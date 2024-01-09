The prices for groceries remain high despite expectations that they would fall over the summer. On average, Netherlands residents spend 132 euros on a full shopping cart with everyday products, NU.nl reports based on a study by market researcher GfK.

GfK based its amount on the average price of 55 everyday products like apples, minced meat, toothpaste, milk, coffee, bread, chocolate sprinkles, sausage, margarine, and cheese. Sugar, kitchen rolls, oil, and dry cat food, in particular, have become more expensive.

“We hardly see any change in prices over the whole of last year. The basket of groceries fluctuates around 132 euros per month,” GfK researcher Eric Harmsen said. That is about 2 percent higher than at the end of 2022. “That keeps prices stable and high.”

Economists expected groceries to become cheaper after the summer, but that did not happen. According to Harmsen, there are several reasons for this. “Energy prices are now lower, but supermarkets and suppliers are tied to contracts. So those costs will remain high for the time being.” The prices for certain raw materials have risen sharply due to poor harvests, and employee wages have increased significantly in the past year. “And they will not suddenly decrease this year. Those higher wage costs must be recouped.”

Consumers spent more on their groceries last year than in 2022 but got less in return. “Since the start of high inflation, house brands have gained significant ground because households are looking for cheaper alternatives. We now spend just as much on house brands as on A-brands. That ratio appears to have changed structurally.”

Inflation is cooling down. In December, consumer prices were 1.2 percent higher than in the same month in 2022, mainly due to lower energy prices. Food, beverages, and tobacco prices still increased by over 5 percent, but the increase was lower than November’s 7 percent.