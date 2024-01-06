The registrations of new cars in the Netherlands increased by 19 percent in 2023, with up to 369.791 vehicles registered. Industry organizations BOVAG and RAI Association and data specialist RDC report this. This means that the forecast for 340.000 registrations was exceeded comfortably.

The strong growth is mainly due to a catch-up of postponed deliveries in 2022. Substantial increases were visible, especially in the first months of the year, and the market normalized towards the end of the year, according to BOVAG and the RAI Association. Of the total registrations, 1.1 percent were diesel, 30.4 percent petrol, 37.1 percent hybrid, and 30.8 percent electric.

The most registered car brand in 2023 was Volkswagen (with a market share of 9.5 percent), followed by Kia, Toyota, BMW, and Skoda. The most sold model was the Tesla Model Y. After that came the Kia Picanto, Peugeot 208, Volvo XC40, and Kia Niro.

BOVAG and RAI association are expecting 360.000 registrations this year. According to the organizations, it is still uncertain what influence the incentives and subsidies will have on the demand and purchase of electric cars among private and business buyers. Economic developments such as increased interest rates and higher wage costs also play an essential role.