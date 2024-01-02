Dutch national railway NS announced the cancellation of some trains due to Storm Henk. The initial adjustment to the timetable affected one busy train route in Noord-Holland. Schiphol Airport was also beginning to deal with the impact of the storm, with hundreds of flights facing delays or cancellation by 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Stronger winds began to arrive in the Netherlands late Tuesday afternoon. Heavier wind gusts are expected along the coast from 10 p.m., which could hit speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour. Further inland, the gusts were predicted to range between 100-110 km/h.

Meteorological service KNMI issued a Code Orange alert for Noord-Holland, Friesland, the Wadden Islands and the IJsselmeer. The rest of the country was placed under a Code Yellow alert until about 4 a.m., and emergency measures were in place to contend with high water levels.

In anticipation of the storm's impact, the NS said it would cancel a number of trains between Heerhugowaard and Den Helder. It is an important part of the route connecting parts of Noord-Holland with Alkmaar, and on to the rest of the country.

"From 9 p.m., the timetable has been adjusted due to the expected weather conditions," the NS wrote. "Some trains will be cancelled tomorrow morning." Passengers should budget at least an additional 15 minutes to their travel time.

Delays were rising at Schiphol Airport just outside Amsterdam, according to the airport's website. Airlines announced delays to 271 departing flights, and another 127 arriving flights.

Additionally, 23 departures were cancelled, as well as 23 inbound flights. There were no major issues reported by Eindhoven Airport, and a handful of cancellations were announced by Rotterdam The Hague Airport.

The only major delay on the roadways on Tuesday evening was along the A2. Two northbound lanes were closed near Roosteren because of an excessive amount of mud on the road surface, according to ANWB. Delays of about 45 minutes were reported at 7 p.m.

There were no delays or cancellations made known by the ferry services operating to and from the Wadden Islands.