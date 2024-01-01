A total of 18 people were taken to the specialist Eye Hospital in Rotterdam during New Year's Eve and early New Year's Day because they suffered eye injuries caused by fireworks. At least two children, both under 12, were among them, the hospital said on Monday morning. Emergency rooms were also particularly busy across the Netherlands.

The Eye Hospital was not able to say how serious the injuries were by 7:45 a.m. on Monday. The hospital was not ready to disclose whether those hurt will have to deal with permanent impairments, such as a total loss of vision.

Surgeons handled one patient overnight. Five others will be operated on over the course of Monday morning. Half of those injured had not set off fireworks themselves, but were bystanders.

The Eye Hospital said it was "another horrific night," just like last year. During the New Year's Eve period 12 months ago, a total of 17 victims were taken to the Eye Hospital. A national fireworks ban was in place for the two previous New Year's holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic. During that time, there were "virtually no" patients with eye injuries caused by fireworks. The Eye Hospital has been advocating for such a ban for some time.

Emergency rooms were also kept busy

The turn of the New Year also made it particularly busy at emergency rooms across the country, said David Badenis, the chair of the Dutch emergency care physicians association, NVSHA. The annual influx in patients was expected, Badenis told NOS Radio 1 Journaal.

"It was a very busy night for us. There were also many victims where alcohol had a role, and unfortunately we have seen the traditional fireworks victims again this year," Badenis said.