Plastic surgeons treated 54 people who were seriously injured by fireworks around the turn of the New Year. That is slightly more than last year. Additionally, at least 24 people were treated for serious eye injuries at the Rotterdam Eye Hospital.

The Dutch Association for Plastic Surgery said that the 54 people who required reconstructive surgery included more younger victims. Roughly two-thirds were under the age of 18, and the injuries were more serious compared to previous years.

"Twelve young boys have lost their hand or a large part of their hand. These hand amputations were caused by explosions from the Cobra 6," plastic surgeon Annekatrien van de Kar said in a statement. The Cobra 6 is a powerful firecracker that has been linked to injuries in the past, and is subject to restrictions and bans in the Netherlands.

The younger victims often set off these forbidden fireworks themselves, the association said. Van de Kar called for better monitoring and enforcement of fireworks restrictions. "It is very worrying that it is possible for children to obtain these fireworks," she said.

The NVPC said 52 patients were treated last year, and 50 during the 2019-2020 New Year's period. That rose from 44 the year before. During the coronavirus pandemic, plastic surgeons treated 18 patients the first year, and 39 the second year.

The NVPC wants the government to institute a nation ban on consumer fireworks and to take a tougher stance when tackling illegal fireworks. Their opinion is largely supported by the Rotterdam Eye Hospital, which has advocated for such a ban for years.

The number of people treated at the Rotterdam Eye Hospital with eye injuries caused by fireworks rose to 24, the hospital said towards the end of Monday afternoon. Two children under the age of 12 and one child between 12 and 16 years old were among the victims. Half of the injured had not set off fireworks themselves, but were bystanders.

The hospital was unable to disclose the severity of the injuries, and whether any of the victims suffered permanent damage to their vision. One person was operated on in the morning, five others later in the day. Some people wore fireworks glasses, but still suffered eye injuries. "Such glasses stop the first blow, but can also break," the hospital said.

The hospital said it was "another horrific night" like last year. During the New Year's period that kicked off 2023, a total of 17 people were brought to the Eye Hospital. There was a national fireworks ban during the coronavirus pandemic. There were "virtually no" victims with eye injuries caused by fireworks those years. The hospital has been advocating for a national ban for quite some time.

Fireworks are very harmful, as the gunpowder ensures that everything melts away, almost like a solvent to unclog a drain, the hospital said. It can require a patient to go under general anesthesia so doctors can rinse gunpowder from behind the eye. "Even if you only leave one small piece, it will continue to work; Everything has to come out. Rinse, rinse, rinse."

Figures about the number of people who presented themselves to other hospitals with eye injuries are not yet known. That information typically follows within a week of New Year's Day.