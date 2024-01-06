Some 156 people suffered eye injuries from fireworks during the recent New Year's period. That is the highest number in four years. Last year, 133 people suffered eye injuries.

So far, 11 people are known to have been blinded in at least one eye, including a child under the age of 12. Approximately a third of victims suffered some form of permanent damage. At least 46 children suffered eye damage from fireworks, and 19 of them are under the age of 12.

There were 1,212 patients treated by emergency rooms and urgent care posts for all fireworks-related injuries. More than half were younger than 20, and a third were between 12 and 15 years of age.

Ophthalmologists treating patients with eye injuries said most of their patients were hurt with legal fireworks, according to the Dutch Ophthalmic Association. The doctors are calling for a national fireworks ban. Such a ban was in place over two New Year's periods during the coronavirus pandemic, and it worked, the organization said.

Tjeerd de Faber, ophthalmologist at the specialist Eye Hospital in Rotterdam, said in a statement, "The people who have suffered permanent injuries will return to hospitals throughout the Netherlands for many appointments and operations in the coming years. This is lifelong injury that we can prevent, and an unnecessary waste of healthcare money. Fireworks in the hands of the consumer are unsafe."

The data released on Friday are provisional figures. The final totals will be released in March.