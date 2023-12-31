People in the Netherlands spent over 105 million euros this year on fireworks, according to estimates by the Dutch pyrotechnic association BPN. That is five million less than last year when the industry made record profits. According to Leo Groeneveld, the chairman of the trade association for fireworks importers and wholesalers, this year's figures show that "the Netherlands continues to be fireworks crazy."

Last year's record profits were considered an anomaly. The two years preceding the profits were years when fireworks were banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning that people spent more on fireworks when they were legally allowed to do so again. But the enthusiasm is as great as ever," says Groeneveld. "This is unimaginable."

Groeneveld explains that the profits may be lower, but more fireworks were bought this year. The decline in turnover is because fewer children's fireworks were sold than usual due to the bad weather. Decorative fireworks actually sold more.

He also sees this in the rise of online sales, which cost around 50 million euros. People from the Netherlands also spent more on fireworks in Germany, approximately 30 million euros worth, compared to an average of 20 million in the past. "German fireworks shops close to the border are completely empty," says Groeneveld. He estimates that sales in Belgium to Dutch people amount to around 5 to 10 million euros.

Saturday was the last day that fireworks could be sold. Because December 31 falls on a Sunday, no fireworks will be sold. According to Groeneveld, many shops were open until late in the evening, some even until midnight.

Fireworks may only be set off on New Year's Eve between 6 p.m. and 2. a.m.