In seven weeks, 200,000 people visited the Christmas market in the Gemeente Cave in the Limburg tourist town of Valkenburg. This is a record as that amount has never been reached in such a short time. The municipality of Valkenburg aan de Geul announced this on Friday evening.

The Christmas market is only open on Saturday. "These many people have never come to the cave in just seven weeks," proud alderman of the economy and tourism Kevin Rouwette said proudly. "The trend has continued at the other underground attractions, but, despite the bad weather in recent days, also at the above-ground attractions and the exhibitions."

He claims that Valkenburg has put itself on the map as a proper Christmas city with countless unique attractions. The neighboring fluwelen cave also houses a Christmas market that, according to the newspaper De Limburger, is celebrating its best season ever with 150,000 visitors.

There are strict safety measures around the Christmas markets in Valkenburg. They have been sharpened due to the security risk rising from 3 (considerable) to 4 (substantial). That means that there is a chance of a terror attack in the Netherlands. The municipality, therefore, took precautions, such as bag checks. Mayor Daan Prevoo called on people to avoid crowds and preferably come on a weekday. This makes securing the markets less difficult.