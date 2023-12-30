Extinction Rebellion (XR) plans to go ahead with its blockade of the A10 ring road in Amsterdam at about noon on Saturday. The protest will be staged near the former ING headquarters building at the Zuidas in Amsterdam. The climate activist group has said they will not leave the motorway until ING stops "financing climate disruption."

They are demanding that the bank stop providing financing and services for the fossil fuel industry. ING was based in the building near the planned blockade until 2014. Due to its unusual shape, it has nicknames alluding to its similarities to a boot, a shoe, an ice skate and a hairdryer. As such, it is somewhat of a landmark that is easily visible from the A10, and why XR believes it is the best place for the demonstration.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema has forbidden the blockade. The city indicated that the motorway is "irresponsible" as a demonstration location. The A10 is five driving lanes wide, and the speed limit is around 100 kilometers an hour. The VU Medical Center is nearby, and therefore, it is an essential route for ambulances. Traffic to and from the rest of Noord-Holland also passes through the road, which could lead to long traffic jams.

Halsema has provided an alternate location on the Amstelveenseweg directly in front of the former ING building as a more suitable place to demonstrate. According to her, this does justice to the desired symbolism, despite the fact the bank has not had a presence there for a decade. ING does still own the property.

Extinction Rebellion have said they will interfere with emergency services passing through the blockade. The activists have also said they have the right to demonstrate at a place of their choosing. "A pre-designated place makes no sense whatsoever." There will, however, be a protest next to the A10 for XR supporters who do not want to go onto the motorway. The blockade is being co-organized by the same group behind the blockades on the A12 in the Hague earlier this year.

ING said earlier that they find Extinction Rebellion's plan "unacceptable," especially as this comes with "disruption, damage and even intimidation of ING employees, our clients, and society in general." ING has said they are interested in entering into a dialogue with Extinction Rebellion.

ING also announced last week that they will stop financing oil and gas projects by 2040. The climate activist group believes the commitments are "insufficient" to "secure a livable future."