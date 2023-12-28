The annual period for the legal sales of fireworks started on Thursday, and will continue for a total of three days, including Friday and Saturday. Due to December 31 falling on a Sunday this year, no fireworks will be sold that day.

Consumers have been able to place orders for the age-restricted Category F2 decorative fireworks since the middle of November. The fireworks industry said on Friday that pre-sales were roughly similar to the same period last year, but this year's sales are expected to fall a bit short due to weather concerns.

The industry generated a record turnover of 110 million euros in 2022. There was a national fireworks ban for the two years before that due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the healthcare sector already at its limit due to Covid-19 hospitalizations, the national government did not want to emergency rooms and urgent care facilities to also have to deal with a surge in fireworks injuries.

Fireworks are only allowed to be set off on New Year's Eve starting at 6 p.m. This period ends at 2 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Fireworks more meant for children, pranks and gags, like sparklers, fountains, snap pops and some firecrackers may be sold and set off all year.