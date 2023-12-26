The high water is continuing to give many water boards and their employees a particularly busy Boxing Day, especially in the east and south of the country where people are experiencing flooding in various places. Pumping stations have been running at full capacity, water boards are flooding floodplains and storage areas, and sandbags and pumps are in need in various places. There was not yet a real emergency anywhere as of 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deventer was one of the places where the water was so high that sandbags were placed as a precaution. "Deventer and the IJssel belong together, but sometimes the love flows a bit too much," wrote Mayor Ron König.

"There is currently no acute safety risk, but we are receiving many reports of flooded basements, crawl spaces and streets that are flooded or toilets where water is rising," the regional Aa en Maas Water Board said. "We understand that this is very irritating, especially during the holidays," the water board said in an update. The organization covers the eastern region of Noord-Brabant, and is based in Den Bosch.

"Unfortunately, we cannot do more than we are already doing; namely ensure that water is drained where it is still possible, or that it is sent where it causes as little inconvenience as possible."

The fire brigade emphasized that people should not simply call the emergency number, 112, if there is flooding somewhere. "Only call 112 in case of acute danger," said the Brabant-Zuidoost Fire Department on X. This can prevent overloading emergency services workers.

The fact that Boxing Day has been relatively dry was a stroke of luck, such as in Zwolle, where the city canals were already filled to the brim. "At the lowest point, at the courthouse in Zwolle, some water appeared on the sidewalk. We do not expect that for the rest of the city canal. We will remain alert and drain as much water as possible," said the Drents Overijsselse Delta Water Board. Further along the Vecht River near Vilsteren, the board spotted a weak spot in the dike. It was reinforced with sandbags.

"We also sometimes see excavation damage, dug by, for example, a fox or a dog," the organization added. Anyone who goes to look at the high water and then takes a dog with them must keep the animal on a leash to prevent damage from digging

In Sint-Oedenrode in Noord-Brabant, the water from the Dommel River is so high that the water board there decided to build an emergency dike.