This year's edition of the 3FM radio fundraising marathon, Serious Request, raised a total of 7,502,981 euros, the broadcaster announced on Sunday evening. It was the most money raised by the charity campaign in six years.

The Serious Request fundraiser involves locking up several radio disc jockeys in a transparent studio and sleeping quarters known as the Glass House. The goal of the fundraiser, the location of the studio, and the radio personalities can all change year to year.

This year, the proceeds for the fundraiser will go to the Stichting ALS Nederland, a foundation which collects funding for "scientific research into the causes and solutions of ALS, PSMA and PLS," according to the organization's website. The radio talent involved this year included Barend van Deelen, Wijnand Speelman and Sophie Hijlkema.

The three were locked up in the Glass House on the Grote Markt in Nijmegen on December 17. Since then, listeners have been able pledge donations in exchange for a song request. During the week, the radio hosts are required to fast until Christmas Eve, and they also have to hand over their phones.

The Utrecht University choir Close Harmony closed the event as the radio hosts were allowed to leave the Glass House. When she walked out, Hijlkema said her mother dropping by during the week really provided her the boost she needed. "This week was an example of fraternization," Speelman added.

Various artists have performed at the Glass House in recent days, including S10, Tom Odell, Claude, Prins S. and De Geit, Kraantje Pappie and MEAU.

"What a final total; We could not have dared to dream this," says NPO 3FM channel manager Menno de Boer. "We are incredibly satisfied with how we were able to touch the Netherlands with so much passion and all our heart. This edition broke many records, and so many Dutch people took action, requested amazing albums, and supporting the Glass House DJs."

It was really "a special week," said the head of the Dutch ALS foundation, Limore Noach. "We look back on last week with an enormous sense of pride and, above all, a lot of gratitude. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this unforgettable edition of the Glass House from the bottom of my heart."

In 2017, more than 5.3 million euros was raised, more than in recent years. That amount from 2017 has now been surpassed. 3FM Serious Request has been organized annually since 2004. That first year, the charity campaign yielded 915,955 euros, its lowest total to date. The highest amount raised was 12.4 million euros in 2014. Last year, the fundraiser brought in over 2.3 million euros, up from just over 2 million euros in 2021.

Contributions were highest in the years 2011 to 2014, with an annual amount of around 12 million euros. This decreased in 2015, with a total of less than 8.7 million euros. Although the proceeds were slightly more in 2016 at almost 9.3 million, the total fell to 5.3 million euros in 2017, then to around 1.3 million euros in 2018, the lowest since the first year of the event.

That year, the Glass House was replaced by The Lifeline, with DJs touring the country. The Glass House returned in 2021.