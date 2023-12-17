NPO 3FM radio disk jockeys Barend van Deelen, Sophie Hijlkema, and Wijnand Speelman will be locked into the glass house for a radio fundraising marathon beginning on Sunday evening at the Grote Markt in Nijmegen. They are trying to raise money for ALS research as part of the 3FM Serious Request, an annual campaign where different charities are selected each year.

The radio talents are also required to refrain from eating until Christmas Eve as part of the fundraising campaign. They also must hand over their phones when they go in the glass house, a temporary radio studio that serves as their home until the fundraiser ends. It can be followed all week via 3FM and streaming platform NPO Start.

Diggy Dex will be making an appearance at the kick-off, with Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano performing in the evening. Other artists will perform during the week, including Tom Odell, Chef'Special, Kraantje Pappie, and S10. René Froger, De Staat, MEAU, and Kris Kross Amsterdam will also visit the locked-up DJs in the house, or perform on the large stage next to it.

Gerard Joling has already said he will donate one of his pairs of underwear to auction off for the charity. Every listener who donates 10 euros via the 3FM auction site can win the blue underpants, including an autograph on the right leg.

In most years, the week brings in a lot of listeners and viewers. Visitors who show up in Nijmegen on the first day can expect a dry day with some sun, Weeronline predicts.

From Monday it will rain more and be cloudy all week. The weather will be persistently mild, with temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees on Monday, the warmest day. It is coldest on Friday, with temperatures between 1 and 5 degrees.