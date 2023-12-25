The wet, rainy weather will continue in the Netherlands, which once again will not celebrate a White Christmas. Christmas Day will be variable, with heavy cloud cover and frequent showers. It will be 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a strong southwest wind.

Boxing Day will be better suited for spending some time outdoors. It will then be dry for most of the day, and the sun will make an occasional appearance, especially in the coastal provinces.

Due to the mild temperatures, the two-day Christmas holiday this year could easily wind up in the top five warmest ever measured, according to Weeronline.

Dutch national railway NS will operate according to the holiday timetable from Christmas Day to January 5. This means that the carrier will maintain roughly the same timetable during the holiday period as on most weekends.

The ANWB travel association said it expects quiet days on the road. Many people will travel by car during the holiday period, but the traffic is typically spread out over the course of the day. This means that the risk of traffic jams is small, except in cases of an accident according to the organization.