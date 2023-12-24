A temporary vinyl shop is being set up in the Jaarbeurs convention center in Utrecht, the organizers announced on Tuesday. From December 28 to 30, over 100,000 records will be on sale.

The event is organized by Hillenaar Events, one of the largest producers of live entertainment in the Netherlands. "It's a first," spokesperson Karolien Hillenaar said. "The collection includes both used and new items, covering all imaginable genres."

According to the organizers, the collection is the largest in the Netherlands, spanning various genres such as house, rock, and a broad range of dance music, including electro, hardcore, hip hop, and disco. It comprises records from multiple collectors that have been merged over the years.

Hillenaar notes that vinyl is experiencing a revival. "Even young people are buying records nowadays, and well-known DJs are using them," she said, anticipating a high turnout for the event.

Tickets are priced at 12.50 euros and include a t-shirt and a drink. They can be purchased online and, depending on availability, at the door. "However, we recommend purchasing them in advance to avoid disappointment," Hillenaar advised.