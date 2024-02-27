The shelter for Ukrainian refugees in the Jaarbeurs in Utrecht is temporarily closed, the Veiligheidsregio Utrecht reported. “The location is overcrowded, which leads to insufficient available care capacity, long lines for sanitary facilities, and insufficient privacy,” the regional safety office said.

The lack of other available shelters in the Netherlands has created an untenable situation, the Veiligheidsregio said.

Many Ukrainians first report to the HUB shelter in hall 5 of the Jaarbeurs after arriving in the Netherlands. The goal is to move them to a sustainable shelter somewhere in the country within 24 hours. According to the Veiligheidsregio, there are currently no more shelter places available for Ukrainians and there is no prospect of new places. And yet, 50 to 70 Ukrainians arrive every day, said the Veiligheidsregio.

The Jaarbeurs location can provide overnight shelter for up to 140 people. As there are no other shelter places available for Ukrainians in the Netherlands, the shelter has become overcrowded. “If there are more than 140 people, a temporary closure is necessary until there are enough places in the country to reopen.”

The HUB shelter will open again as soon as fewer than 80 of its beds are occupied, and “there is a realistic prospect of more than enough available shelter places.” It is currently making an exception for children and vulnerable people. The shelter is admitting them for as long as it can. Non-vulnerable adults registering at the Jaarbeurs are asked to find their own accommodation.

Utrecht mayor Sharon Dijksma called the closure “a difficult but necessary decision.”

The closure is done “with a heavy heart,” said Jaap Donker, director of the Veiligheidsregio Utrecht. “Given the untenable situation, I would like to make an urgent request to organize more places nationally or to give us as implementers a different assignment.”