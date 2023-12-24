A massive explosion triggered during an attempted robbery caused a large amount of damage in a residential neighborhood in the Nieuw-West district of Amsterdam early Sunday morning. The suspects targeted a Geldmaat cash machine on the ground floor of a residential building in a densely populated neighborhood.

The ATM was situated facing towards the street on the east side of the building, and next to an Aldi grocery store. The explosion shattered glass windows, and sent debris flying in different directions.

"At the scene, the officers saw a lot of devastation. Windows were smashed, lights were hanging loose and the entire ATM was blown up," police said. "Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but this could have ended very differently. There are homes above the ATM, which could have made the situation even more serious."

It happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Osdorper Ban in the Osdorp-Oost neighborhood. Multiple people called emergency services after hearing several loud blast. Witnesses said the perpetrators fled on a scooter, and headed towards the Ookmeerweg.

There were no arrests made in the immediate aftermath. Police asked witnesses to contact them with any information, and anyone with camera footage from the scene should share the material with investigators.

The Osdorper Ban was closed for hours as explosives experts first worked to determine the area was safe. Forensic investigators also gathered evidence from the scene. The road was reopened later in the morning.